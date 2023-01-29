ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: NSCN-K (YA) cadre, OGW apprehended in Nampong, recovered arms and ammunition

Reportedly, there was a inputs of the presence of NSCN-KYA cadres in Longchong village.

Last Updated: January 29, 2023
1 minute read
CHANGLANG- One NSCN-K (YA) cadre and one OGW apprehended in Nampong of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district  and recovered arms and ammunition.

Based on a specific information, 19 Assam Rifle and Arunachal Pradesh Police launched an operation in general area of Khamkhai and Namgoi under Nampong circle on 27-28th Jan 2023 and apprehended a cadre and an OGW of NSCN-K(YA) and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition including one Chinese made rifles & a pistol from different locations.

Shocking: Ex Army Man kills his 2-year-old son in Arunachal’s Tawang

Upon interrogation, the cadres revealed about a cache of arms and ammunition belonging to NSCN-KYA hidden in the Hathi camp of old Longchong village. Following up with the leads, the Assam Rifles along with the police and GB of the village launched a search operation. The team recovered arms and ammunition from Hathi camp.

Both the cadres were handed over to Nampong police station.

In an other incident, one active cadre of NSCN-K (YA) surrendered before Changlang District Police, 31st Assam Rifles and 149 CRPF at Changlang Police Station on 26th January 2023.

