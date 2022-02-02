ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NSCN (K-YA) abducted three construction workers

Abductors  have released one among three, Bangphua Wangpan, a resident of Langkhao village in Longding district

February 2, 2022
Representational Image
  NSCN (K-YA) is active in the Longing area, where they have been extorting money from traders for several months.
LONGDING–  NSCN (K-YA) militants have allegedly abducted three road construction workers from Pumao in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh. According to officials, they were working on Pumao Langkho Road and were camping at the camp ground where the abduction took place.

Meanwhile, In the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Myanmar, a coordinated operation was launched and the security personnel have started searching for the militants.

Also Read-  NSCN-R militant arrested with arms in Changlang

Abductors  have released one among three, Bangphua Wangpan, a resident of Langkhao village in Longding district, who was among three , has been released by abductors,  while the other two are in still their custody.

Hiren Konch (an excavator operator) and Ramashish Mahato, both from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. The militants snatched the phone and car keys present in the camp, due to which the news of the kidnapping reached the people by late Tuesday evening. The rest of the employees had to walk several kilometers to inform the police about the incident.

Also Read-   Hardcore NSCN (IM) cadre apprehended in Longding

According to a police officer, “This is not the first time in Arunachal Pradesh that road contractors were abducted by militants. There have been several abductions  in Arunachal Pradesh in the past, but the they were later freed by militants after receiving extortion money. been done.”

