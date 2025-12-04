Arunachal: NSCN (K–Niki Sumi) Cadre Arrested in Tirap

TIRAP- Security forces achieved a significant breakthrough in counter-insurgency operations on Thursday after an active NSCN (K–Niki Sumi) cadre was apprehended in the Hukanjuri area of Tirap district.

The joint operation was executed by the Assam Rifles (Khonsa Battalion) in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh Police, following actionable intelligence inputs received from ECIB and 3 CIB.

The arrested individual has been identified as “SS Captain Jenlong Supong”, believed to be associated with the NSCN (K–Niki Sumi) faction. Security personnel recovered a pistol, a magazine, six live rounds, a mobile phone, and a PAN card during the operation.

Authorities have handed the accused over to Khonsa Police Station for interrogation and further legal procedures.

Officials stated that the arrest highlights the ongoing surveillance and cooperation among security units to contain insurgent networks in the Tirap–Longding–Changlang (TLC) region, an area historically affected by militant activity, extortion, and threats to civilians and business communities.

The development comes amid a series of recent enforcement actions against insurgent elements and multiple surrenders reported across the region, reflecting a renewed push to stabilize the Indo-Myanmar border zone and reduce militant influence.