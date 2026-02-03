Arunachal

Arunachal: NSCN-K Cadre Surrenders in Tirap

An NSCN-K (Niki Sumi) cadre surrendered before security forces at Khonsa, marking a step towards peace and rehabilitation in Tirap district.

KOHONSA- In a development aimed at restoring peace and normalcy in Tirap district, a cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland–Khaplang (NSCN-K), Niki Sumi faction, surrendered before security forces at the Superintendent of Police’s office in Khonsa on Monday.

The surrendered individual was identified as SS Lt. Wangjong Wangsu (37), Army No. 23149. He laid down arms in the presence of the Tirap Police, the 44 Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force (36 Battalion).

According to officials, the surrendered cadre is the son of Jesan Wangsu, a resident of Longsom village under Longding police station in Longding district.

Security agencies described the surrender as a positive development and an encouraging sign for ongoing peace initiatives in the region. Officials said such steps could motivate other misguided youth involved in militant activities to renounce violence and reintegrate into mainstream society.

The security forces reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order in Tirap and neighbouring areas, while also extending support for rehabilitation and reintegration programmes for those who voluntarily surrender.

The district administration and security agencies appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate in sustaining peace, stability, and development in Tirap and adjoining districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

