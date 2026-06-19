Arunachal: NSCN-K (Ang Mai) Cadre Apprehended in Joint Operation at Khonsa

KHONSA- A cadre of the NSCN-K (Ang Mai) faction was apprehended during a joint operation conducted by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles and Tirap Police in the Hydel area of Khonsa in Tirap district.

According to official sources, the operation was launched on June 18 following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of an underground cadre in the area. Acting on the information, the security forces carried out a coordinated operation that resulted in the apprehension of an active member of the outfit.

The individual has been identified as Langsom Losu alias Gangsa (32), son of Late Pangkhu Losu, who is reportedly associated with the NSCN-K (Ang Mai) faction.

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During the operation, security personnel recovered a 7.65 mm pistol along with a magazine, ten rounds of live ammunition and a bag from his possession.

Officials stated that the apprehended cadre, along with the recovered items, has been handed over to Tirap Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Security agencies said the operation was the result of close coordination between Assam Rifles and Tirap Police and reflects their continued efforts to counter insurgent activities in the region.

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Officials further noted that such operations are aimed at maintaining peace, security and stability in Tirap district and adjoining areas. They reiterated their commitment to acting on credible intelligence inputs and taking necessary measures against unlawful activities.

The successful operation is being viewed as part of ongoing efforts by security forces to strengthen law and order and curb insurgent movements in the region.