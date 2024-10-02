ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NPP Women Wing donate Blood to mark Gandhi Jayanti

A total of 108 women have registered their names, for donating blood.................

Last Updated: October 2, 2024
TAWANG- National People’s Party  ( NPP ) Women Wing, Tawang Unit organised a Blood Donation camp at Khandro Drowa zangmo District Hospital on Wednesday as auspicious day of His Holiness, the 14th Dalai lama and also commemorates the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

A total of  108 women have registered their names, for donating blood, but only a few women donated today based on the hospital’s needs. Rest are ready to donate blood whenever hospital authorities required.

“This commitment shown by the women of NPP is commendable” said Namgey Tsering, MLA Tawang who visited the hospital.

MLA’s presence and leadership were instrumental in ensuring the success of this initiative, which was aimed at promoting health, unity, and service to the people of Tawang.

Also Read- Tawang MLA announced annual reward of Rs 1 lakh for cleanest colony

The blood donation camp was organized by the NPP Women Wing, Tawang Unit, under the able guidance of Phurpa Lama, President NPP Tawang, and Phurpa Lhamu, President of the Women Wing, Tawang Unit.

