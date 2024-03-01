ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NPP will field 30 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections; Thangwang Wangham

Arunachal: NPP will field 30 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections; Thangwang Wangham

ITANAGAR–   The National People’s Party ( NPP ) will field 30 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, party’s state unit president Thangwang Wangham said here on Friday. He said the primary criteria for candidate selection would be their potential for winning.

Wangham, who was a three-time MLA from Longding-Pumao constituency but lost the electoral battle in 2019, said his party would work to make society free from drug abuse.

He added that the party would also work on productivity and industrial development which is lacking in the state.

Wangham outlined the party’s focus on development, youth employment, healthcare, education, and combating the drug menace. He emphasized the goal of creating a drug-free society by raising awareness among addicts about the consequences of narcotics.

On February 25, two NPP legislators Mutchu Mithi from Roing constituency and Gokar Basar from Basar constituency,  joined the BJP.

Responding to recent shifts in political alliances, where two NPP legislators joined the BJP, Wangham said “Their joining BJP will have no impact as NPP has extended support to the BJP government in the state being an ally of the NEDA,” Wangham added.

The ruling BJP in the state has 53 MLAs followed by Congress and NPP with two each. There are also three independent members.

In the 2019 elections, the NPP had fielded 30 candidates, with five emerging victorious.

However, one of its candidates, Tirong Aboh, was killed by suspected militants before the results were declared.

Meanwhile, the party has released its election manifesto with major emphasis on people-centric political and administrative reforms, excellence in education system, better health policy, a robust agriculture and allied sector, new opportunities for unemployed youth among others.

