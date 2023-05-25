Arunachal: NPP organized a political rally in Longding

LONGDING- The Nationalist People’s Party ( NPP ) on Wednesday organized a massive political rally at the Longding General Ground, during which thousands of party workers and people attended braving an inclement weather.

Arunachal Pradesh NPP President and former minister Thangwang Wangham attended the rally as the chief guest.

Few days ago the Party appointed senior leader Thangwang Wangham as the new president of its Arunachal Pradesh unit.

Wangham succeeded Mutchu Mithi, the NPP MLA from Roing constituency in Lower Dibang Valley district. Mithi stepped down from the post earlier this month.

In his speech, Wangham came down heavily on the Congress and BJP for their alleged corruption, due to which places like Longding still continue to be underdeveloped.

The NPP President also promised that if voted to power, NPP will ensure proper development in the state, particularly in health, education, and communication sectors.

Wangham also informed the gathering that NPP National President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma will be touring Arunachal Pradesh to campaign for the party in the days to come.

Paknge Bage, General Secretary (Organization), Tapi Sorang, Secretary, Damboy Ropuk, Youth President, NPP State Unit, former minister Hejam Ponglaham and a host of other state and district level leaders were present.

Meanwhile, with less than a year for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and simultaneous state assembly NPP have started preparations to make an early impact on the voters.