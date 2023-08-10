Arunachal: NPP announces candidate for Assembly Polls 2024

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Nationalist Peoples’ Party ( NPP ) on Thursday announced the name of its first candidate for the assembly election due next year.

NPP state president Thangwang Wangham told a press conference here that the party’s general secretary and former MLA Paknga Bage will contest from the Dumporijo seat in Upper Subansiri district.

The NPP, a partner of the BJP-led government in Arunachal Pradesh, has four MLAs in the 60-member assembly. The NPP is also the major constituent of the ruling coalition of Meghalaya.

“Bage was chosen as the candidate of the party for his performance as an MLA between 2014 and 2019, and his dedication and high energy level to work for the people,” Wangham said.

In the 2014 assembly polls, Bage won from the Dumporijo seat as an independent candidate. He, however, was defeated in 2019 when he contested from the constituency as an NPP nominee.

To a question why the party is in a hurry to announce Bage’s name as its candidate, Wangham said the NPP wants to give him ample time to do his groundwork in the constituency.

Asked when the names of other nominees will be announced, the state NPP chief said that three committees of the party related to the candidate selection process will soon hold a meeting in this regard.