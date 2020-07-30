Arunachal: not to compromise with the work quality of covid hospital at Midpu- ANYA 

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has asked the construction agency engaged in the construction of the 35 bedded prefabricated Covid-19 hospital at Midpu not to compromise with quality of work. In a release ANYA while appreciating the efforts of all the departments engaged in the construction of DCHC, stated that everyone wants DCHC to start operation at the earliest.

The early completion of project is necessary to treat covid-19 patients but it doesn’t mean that construction should be below standard, the ANYA stated.

“We request health department to continuously monitor the quality of work and also get best equipments for the DCHC as they are going to treat patients infected with complex virus,” the ANYA added.

The association further stated that once the hospital starts functioning, no construction activities should be carried out as it might pose threat of spreading the corona virus.

“Only when all the infrastructure work is finished the hospital should start functioning. Just to meet deadline the health department should not commit mistakes which might prove costly later,” the ANYA added.