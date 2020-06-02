Arunachal: Not panic by the news of Covid-19 positive cases- Taba Tedir

Itanagar- Education Minister Taba Tedir appealed the denizens ” not panic by the news of positive case as proper medical care is being provided to them”. He stressed that the war against Corona can be won only by collaborative participation of every individual.

The Minister along with MLAs Nabam Tuki, Techi Kaso, Tarin Dakpe, Kento Jini, Tanya Soki, Balo Raja, Jikke Tako and Nyato Rigia visited the State Quarantine Centre at Lekhi and took stock of the functioning of the centre.

They also convened a meeting later during which the Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom informed them that 31 persons are currently at the SQC and District Administration is ensuring availability of basic facilities to them while strictly maintaining the SoPs. He also informed that 22 rooms in a separate block has also been set up as Covid Care Centre at the SQC.

Earlier, the Minister and the MLAs had also visited the PTC Quarantine Centre wherein a meeting was convened at the conference hall to discuss various issues.

Among others, Secretary UD Dr Sonal Swaroop also attended the meeting.