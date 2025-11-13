Arunachal: North East NSS Festival Begins at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- The North East NSS Festival 2025 began today at Himalayan University, Jollang, Itanagar, uniting National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from all eight North Eastern states for a five-day celebration of youth leadership, culture, and service.

The festival is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the NSS Regional Directorate, Guwahati, and the State NSS Cell, Directorate of Higher & Technical Education (DHTE), Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Inaugural Function was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Lingfa, Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Milorai Modi, Director, Higher & Technical Education, as the Guest of Honour.

Prominent dignitaries in attendance included Adv. Hemant Goyal, Chairman, Himalayan University; Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor; Dr. Vijay Tripathi, Registrar; Shri Dilip Jain, Joint Registrar; and Mr. Kido Bagra, Deputy Registrar. Senior NSS officials N.C. Deori, Youth Officer, NSS Regional Centre, Guwahati, and Dr. A.K. Mishra, State NSS Officer, were also present.

The programme is being coordinated by Dr. Mohd. Ibraheem Khan and Dr. Raja Husain, Programme Officers, NSS Units of Himalayan University, along with Mr. Reyom Ete, OSD to the Registrar.

The inaugural ceremony featured the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, a welcome song, and a colourful cultural parade showcasing the rich traditions of the North Eastern states. Speakers emphasised the importance of NSS in fostering youth leadership, discipline, community service, and national unity.

Throughout the five-day event (14–18 November), participants will engage in technical sessions, cultural competitions, yoga and zumba workshops, quiz contests, state-wise presentations, sightseeing tours, and Shramdan activities.

The Valedictory Function, scheduled for 18 November 2025, will be graced by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. Gen. K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), as the Chief Guest, with Amjad Tak, Commissioner (Education), as the Guest of Honour.

The festival aims to inspire youth to serve society with dedication, promote inter-state cultural understanding, and strengthen the spirit of unity among North Eastern students.