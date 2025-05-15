Arunachal | No Pakistan Flag Displayed: Police Clarify After Viral Hoarding Controversy in Nirjuli
Responding promptly to public concern, Nirjuli Police conducted a thorough inquiry to ascertain the authenticity and context of the hoarding.
NIRJULI– A social media post that went viral on May 14 alleging the display of the Pakistan national flag on a hotel hoarding in Nirjuli has been officially refuted by local police authorities following a swift investigation.
Responding promptly to public concern, Nirjuli Police conducted a thorough inquiry to ascertain the authenticity and context of the hoarding.
The investigation confirmed that the design in question was not the Pakistan flag, but an Islamic religious symbol featuring a crescent moon, star, and the number “786,” a number of spiritual significance in Islam, said Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police Naharlagun.
Viral Video: BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya Sparks Controversy by Using Tricolor to Wipe Nose During Tiranga Yatra
According to SP Gambo, the Key findings of the police inquiry are :
- The restaurant is operated under the banner M/S Ajmat Restaurant by Tadar Jumsi (trading license issued on Feb 24, 2025, by IMC Itanagar).
- The current operator, Ashfaque Khan of Bihar, is out of state; a cook, Sohali, also from Bihar, is working at the premises with a valid Inner Line Permit.
- The hoarding was voluntarily removed by the building owner on May 14 and submitted to police for verification.
- Police confirmed no malicious intent was involved and appreciated the proactive cooperation from the hotel owner.
- In an official statement, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo emphasized vigilance:
Also Read- Tiranga Yatra Held in Tezu
“While no anti-national activity was found, we remain alert to prevent any misunderstanding. Public symbols must respect sensitivities and legal norms.”
The clarification comes as a reminder of the importance of verifying facts before spreading potentially inflammatory content on social media, SP said