Arunachal | No Pakistan Flag Displayed: Police Clarify After Viral Hoarding Controversy in Nirjuli

NIRJULI– A social media post that went viral on May 14 alleging the display of the Pakistan national flag on a hotel hoarding in Nirjuli has been officially refuted by local police authorities following a swift investigation.

Responding promptly to public concern, Nirjuli Police conducted a thorough inquiry to ascertain the authenticity and context of the hoarding.

The investigation confirmed that the design in question was not the Pakistan flag, but an Islamic religious symbol featuring a crescent moon, star, and the number “786,” a number of spiritual significance in Islam, said Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police Naharlagun.

Viral Video: BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya Sparks Controversy by Using Tricolor to Wipe Nose During Tiranga Yatra

According to SP Gambo, the Key findings of the police inquiry are :

The restaurant is operated under the banner M/S Ajmat Restaurant by Tadar Jumsi (trading license issued on Feb 24, 2025, by IMC Itanagar).

The current operator, Ashfaque Khan of Bihar, is out of state; a cook, Sohali, also from Bihar, is working at the premises with a valid Inner Line Permit.

The hoarding was voluntarily removed by the building owner on May 14 and submitted to police for verification.

Police confirmed no malicious intent was involved and appreciated the proactive cooperation from the hotel owner.

In an official statement, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo emphasized vigilance:

Also Read- Tiranga Yatra Held in Tezu

“While no anti-national activity was found, we remain alert to prevent any misunderstanding. Public symbols must respect sensitivities and legal norms.”

The clarification comes as a reminder of the importance of verifying facts before spreading potentially inflammatory content on social media, SP said