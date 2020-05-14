Arunachal: No new and big scheme or project this year- Pema Khandu

Itanagar- We may face some hardship in managing the financial condition in such critical situation of fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19) said Chief minister Pema Khandu.

Khandu was replying to the reporters here at a press conference held at Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat, Khandu said that there is no problem with the financial condition of state as of now, “ we may face hardship in managing the financial condition in present situation of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic”, Khandu said.

Till date the state government has not faced any problem in disbursing the salary of government servants. With regards of taking up of big and new projects this time we may get problem, the finance department has been directed under the minister incharge of Deputy Chief minister Chowna Mein to consult with Finance and planning department as how to go forward with all schemes and all ongoing schemes with priority in coming days. Khandu added.