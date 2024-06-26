Arunachal: NMBA observes “International Day against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”

NAMSAI- Namsai District Unit of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan ( NMBA ) has observed “The International Day against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Trafficking” with the Theme: “The evidence is Clear, Invest in Prevention” in a befitting manner as per direction of Ministry of Social justice and Empowerment government of India Circulation.

A Mass public Awareness Rally was organized by NMBA district unit under District Administration. More than 500 students of various govt schools, along with various organization, union and Government officers and officials of all department were participated.

The procession started at Govt Secondary school Premises and after passing through main market area to district hospital by shouting Anti-Drugs Slogan in loud speaker and culminated at District secretariate, DC office premises.

Deputy Commissioner C.R Khampa appeals the students and youths to keep away from any type of substance of abuse, with keeping in mind that “ Namsai is one of the most affected district with high number of reported HIV and Hepatitis Positive among the young and dynamic age group”.

He appreciate Ex-addicted youth for their participation and involvement in running rehabilitation Centre, He appeal the participant to make Namsai district a healthy and Drug free society. The participant were administer offline Pledge by Deputy Commissioner after his short address.

Superintendent of police Sange Thinley has spoken on the present scenario of law and order issue that arise out of substances abuses in the district as well as other part of state . Most of the cases are handle or action taken under NDPS Act.

District Nodal Officer Dr. C. M.Thamoung highlighted the importance of observing the day and harmful effects in the society. The trend of HIV incidence in district as an alrming situation where participation in fight against drugs abuse from all section of society are significant to make it possible for drug free society.

School level Seminar on the theme the evidence is clear, invest in prevention were held at various Government higher Secondary Schoos, within the district, where offline pledges was also taken by the student.

A Team of Addiction treatment facility (ATF) from District Hospital Namsai lead by Dr. L. Pertin and Psychologist as Resources person were entrusted to participated and also conducted by senior Science Teacher of same School where ATF could not attend.

After completion of Rally & observation of International Day against drugs and Illicit trafficking, the Board Members consisting of executive magistrate C.O Janan Tingwa, Supt & Excise Mr. Taken Pali with his few Inspector, DSP Jiga Mollo with his Police inspector, District Programme Officer Dr. C. M. Thamoung along with his NTCP staff has destroyed huge quantities of recently Seized Tobacco and its products by burning down at Waste disposal site of Urban development Agency in the outskirts of Namsai Town.