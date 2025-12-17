Arunachal: Nirjuli Police Seize 2 kg Cannabis, One Arrested

NIRJULI- Nirjuli Police seized 2 kilograms of suspected cannabis and arrested a woman during a raid conducted on Tuesday evening, following credible information regarding drug peddling in the P-Sector area of Nirjuli near the Poultry Farm.

According to police officials, the operation was carried out at around 7 pm after the police station received specific inputs about illegal sale of ganja in the locality. Acting on the information, a police team led by Inspector Tadu Hassang, Officer-in-Charge of Nirjuli Police Station, conducted a search at the suspected location.

During the raid, police recovered approximately 2 kg of suspected ganja packed in pouches from the residence of Smt. Pronoda Nath (55), wife of late Gojen Sondo Nath. She is a native of Madhukushi village under Rongia Police Station in Kamrup district of Assam and is presently residing in the P-Sector area of Nirjuli.

Following the recovery, a case was registered at Nirjuli Police Station vide Case No. 98/2025 under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

Police officials said further investigation is underway and legal action is being taken as per the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Superintendent of Police, ICR, Naharlagun, Dr. Nyelam Nega (APPS), appealed to the public to cooperate with the police by sharing credible information related to drug peddling and substance abuse.