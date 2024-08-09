Arunachal: Nirjuli Police arrested Two Drug Peddler including a woman, recovered 62 Gms Heroin

NIRJULI- This time a team of Nirjuli Police arrested two drug peddlers including one woman in Nirjuli area and recovered 62 gms suspected heroin, from their possession, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police Naharlagun on Friday.

On August 8, 2024, Nirjuli Police received a tip-off about the movement of a drug peddler in Nirjuli, suspected of planning to sell contraband substances. Swiftly acting on the information, a team led by Paul Jerang, SDPO Naharlagun, along with Inspector T. M. Nekam, OC PS Nirjuli, SI Shakti Lamgu, Ct Hano Pai, Ct B. Newar, and L/Ct M. Keyang, under the supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, rushed to the spot.

The team intercepted a suspected individual identified as Mr. Motiur Rahman, aged 21 years, from village Rangajan, PO-Borbil, PS-Lakhimpur, Assam, currently residing in Doimukh. Upon searching him, the team recovered one plastic soap case containing suspected heroin from his possession.

During interrogation, Motiur Rahman revealed that he had been instructed by one Mrs. Aktara Begum of Bage Tinali to deliver the contraband substance in the Nirjuli area.

Based on his information, the team arrested the main accused, Mrs. Aktara Begum, aged 29 years, from village Khuchiamari, PO/PS-Boginadi, Lakhimpur, Assam currently residing at Nirjuli.

Upon interrogation, she disclosed that contraband substances were hidden at her residence.

Also Read- Four Drug Peddlers, Including Three Women, Apprehended with Heroin

The team proceeded to her residence located near Bagetinali, Nirjuli, where the accused led them to her bedroom. There, the team discovered four additional plastic soap cases containing suspected heroin, along with 200 empty vials and eight mobile handsets.

In total, five soap cases of suspected heroin, weighing 62.80 grams were seized, and two peddlers were arrested.

A criminal case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Nirjuli Police Station.