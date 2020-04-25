Arunachal: Nirjuli good Samaritans distributes ration to 1200 families of Nirjuli

Nirjuli- Nirjuli good Samaritans on Saturday distributed ration to more than 1200 families residing in Nirjuli township and facing food grain crisis due to lockdown.

Nirjuli Good Samaritans leader Tarh Nachung while talking to media said that ” however Government agencies and other ngOS are distributing ration to the needy and poor people, but I being a responsible citizen of capital complex with the help of the like minded people trying my best effort to provide ration item too few people so that they can at least stay at home till the lockdown period is completed”.

He also appeal all section of society to maintain social distancing, clean your hands frequently, maintain cleanliness and stay at home and remain safe from the Covid-19, as directed by the govt.

