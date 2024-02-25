Arunachal: Ninong Ering, Wanglin Lowangdong of Congress and Mutchu Mithi, Gokar Basar of NPP Join BJP

ITANAGAR- Senior Congress MLA and former union minister Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong, and NPP’s Mutchu Mithi and Gokar Basar joined the saffron party BJP during a function at its headquarters in Itanagar today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge and Party’s election in-charge of Arunachal Pradesh Ashok Singhal were present at the event.

Arunachal Viral Video: Why did a man have to protest by taking off his shirt during snowfall in Selapass?

Chief minister Pema Khandu said that “ Their joining of party is a testament to their faith in the principles of good governance championed by Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Hon PM’s transformative leadership, centered around the motto ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, has brought about positive change across the country”.

After the addition of four more MLAs, BJP’s strength increased to 56 along with the allies out of the total of 60 members in the state assembly while the Congress is left with two MLAs, and there are two independent members in the House.

The Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls will simultaneously be held in the northeastern state later this year.

Arunachal Snowfall: BRO rescues 70 people from Sela Pass

Giving his reaction on two Congress MLAs joining BJP, Dr. Kipa Kaha, General Secretary, APCC said that “ in political parties, resignations and joining parties of one’s choice cannot be stopped. Today, the majority of MLAs running the government in Arunachal Pradesh are from the Congress party. Please don’t be disheartened. Politics is a part of the democratic system, and no political party can stop anyone from exercising their fundamental rights. These days, politics lacks morality and ideology. Every day, the BJP is acquiring leaders from the Congress and other political parties. Achi Ninong Ering moving from the Congress party is disheartening for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. It seems that every politician is looking out for their survival, as the common public is seeking money and the ruling party. Such trends were observed during the Congress rule as well” . Kipa wrote in his social media page.