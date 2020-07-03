Arunachal: Ninong Ering urges PM Modi to ban Chinese Company Huawei

Itanagar- Congress leader and MLA from Pasighat, Ninong Ering has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the Chinese Company Huawei. He wrote a letter to the PM citing the present tension along LAC and how this company can pose serious threat to our national Security.

Ering in his letter wrote “The banning of 59 Chinese apps by the Government on the grounds of engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order, is a commendable step in the right direction. In this regard, I am writing this letter in the context of the threat that Huawei, a Chinese company, poses to the security of the nation especially in the present condition between the two nations.

Sent a mail to @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji requesting to ban #Chinese spy instrument "Huawei" in our country. It is also big threat to privacy of citizenry and can act as mass surveillance tool. Letter attached here.@OfficeOfRSP @rsprasad@airnews_ita#BanHuawei pic.twitter.com/F8bv9mPptJ — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) July 2, 2020

Huawei is a Chinese multinational technology company, founded in 1987 by Ren Zhengfei, a former engineer is the Chinese army. The United States has already placed Huawei on the “entity list”, thus limiting the business US companies could do with it due to various security reasons posed by the company.

In the present state of affairs between the two countries, considering China’s history, any compromise to security especially cyber security is non-negotiable. Therefore, it would be advisable to put a ban on products by Huawei as they are a potential threat to sovereignty and security of the nation and its citizens.”