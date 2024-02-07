Arunachal: Nine injured after Foot suspension bridge collapsed in Lungpang village

CHANGLANG- Nine villagers, including women, children and a pregnant woman, were injured when a foot suspension bridge in Lungpang village in Nampong circle of Changlang district collapsed on Sunday evening at about 6 pm. The suspension bridge connects Lungpang village with Rima – Putok circle.

The incident occurred , when the villagers were returning home after attending a church program. The injured villagers were swiftly rushed to KBM Hospital in Kharsang for treatment. However several other villagers escaped from the jaws of death.

After a public demand, the wire rope – foot suspension bridge over Rima river was sanctioned and constructed by Water Resource Department. The public asset was dedicated to the villagers on 16 November 2021 by local MLA Laisam Simai.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised concerns over the safety of the villagers and the quality of the materials used for the construction of the bridge, which is the lifeline of the people of Lungpang area.

The incident has plunged the area into a profound state of fear, disbelief and sorrow but now it remains to be seen if the authorities initiates any action against those involved in constructing such low standard suspension bridge or simply let go, as always.