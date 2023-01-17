ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NIMAS Team on 6-nation Cycling Expedition

The Expedition team to cover 5,300km in 6 countries over 50 days

Last Updated: January 17, 2023
ITANAGAR-   To commemorate “Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, a 4-member team of Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) is ready to kick off a 6-nation cycling expedition from Hanoi, Vietnam tomorrow on January 18, 2023, covering a distance of around 5300km in over 50 days through Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia before culminating at Esplanade Park (INA War Memorial) in Singapore on March 8, 2023.

The expedition team is getting acclimatized in Hanoi after setting off from New Delhi on January 16, 2023. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has approved the expedition in the meeting of the Executive Council of the Institute held under his Chairmanship last year (18/4/2022).

The expedition was flagged off from New Delhi by Additional Secretary MoD on January 16 in the presence of NIMAS Secretary. The four-member team is led by Col R.S. Jamwal.

This is the first of its kind Cycling of expedition traversing 6 South East Asian Nations. At Singapore they will pay tributes to all the warriors who laid down their lives for the Country’s Independence from British colonial Regime, at the INA Memorial.

It is notable that NIMAS team had created a Record in India Book of Records recently by becoming first of its kind expedition, covering all the seven North Eastern states by cycle. It also climbed the highest point of all 7 states of North East region. The expedition cycled 1098 kms through Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura and interacted with Youth Associations of these States.

