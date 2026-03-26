Arunachal: Night Learning Centre Revamped in Seppa

SEPPA- A revamped Night Learning Centre was virtually inaugurated in Seppa on March 26 by MLA Ealing Tallang, representing the 10-Seppa East Assembly Constituency, marking a renewed focus on inclusive and community-based education in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Yashaswini B (IAS), Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom (APPS), and Dr. Sajid Saiyed, Founder and Director of Bharat CSR Network, along with administrative officials, representatives of local organisations, and community members.

In his address, Tallang commended the district administration for initiating the upgrade of what he described as a vital community institution. He emphasised the need to preserve such public assets and called on residents to make responsible use of the facility, while reiterating his support for similar developmental initiatives.

Also Read- ICAR Holds Trainings for Farmers in Shi-Yomi

The project was conceptualised by the district administration under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner, with support from Bharat CSR Network and implementation assistance from the Urban Development and Housing Department.

The Night Learning Centre operates under the aegis of the Arunachal Education Society and has been engaged in promoting adult education and social awareness. It provides night schooling programmes aimed particularly at women, enabling them to acquire basic literacy, numeracy, and English skills. The centre also offers free academic coaching for students from Classes VI to XII and conducts awareness programmes on issues such as HIV/AIDS and substance abuse.

Also Read- Support Grows for Siang Project in Upper Siang

Until recently, the centre functioned from a dilapidated structure with limited facilities. The upgraded infrastructure now includes improved interiors and modern learning tools such as smart monitors, aimed at creating a more conducive learning environment.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Yashaswini B highlighted the importance of community ownership in maintaining the facility. She stressed the need for proper utilisation, cleanliness, and sustained care to ensure long-term benefits. She also acknowledged the role of volunteers, local intellectuals, and organisations such as the Arunachal Pradesh Education Society (East Kameng unit) and Women Welfare Organisation in sustaining the centre’s activities.

Also Read- Bharat Lok Sangeet Utsav Begins in Pasighat

Dr. Sajid Saiyed noted that the initiative reflects effective collaboration between administration and supporting organisations, and reaffirmed Bharat CSR Network’s commitment to similar community-driven projects.

Officials and attendees described the revamped centre as a step towards strengthening grassroots education and social awareness, with expectations that it will continue to serve as a key platform for learning and community engagement in the district.