Arunachal: Niba Hospital closed after a patient found positive for Covid-19

Naharlagun:- Niba Hospital in Naharlagun closed it’s OPD Services, indoor services, routine O.T services for next three days after a patient detected as positive for Covdi-19 on Wednesday.

The hospital management has share this information in social media. The hospital management informed that , ” A indoor patients who admitted for non- COVID illness turned out to be COVID positive” .

So, in order to facilitate contact tracing, screening of all staffs, sanitization of exposed areas, NIBA hospital management has decided to close routine OPD services, indoor services, routine O.T services for 72 hours (22.07.2020 midnight till 25.07.2020 midnight).

However the management has decided to continue with only EMERGENCY / CASUALITY OP services with limited staffs. The management also requested patients not to come hospital unless its absolutely

The hospital shall re-open on 26.07.2020, as usual, the management said in the information sharing.

Meanwhile, it must be mention here that Heema hospital also shutdown for two days from wednesday, after a staff found positive for Covid-19.