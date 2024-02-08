ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NIA Takes over Former MLA Yumsen Matey’s Murder Case

The former Congress lawmaker was shot dead by gunmen at Raho village in Tirap district along the India-Myanmar border on December 16, 2023.

Last Updated: February 8, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: NIA Takes over Former MLA Yumsen Matey’s Murder Case

ITANAGAR-   The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the murder case of Yumsen Matey, former MLA of 56th Khonsa West Constituency of Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh, and has already started the investigation into the case, informed Arunachal Home Minister Bamang Felix today.

It must be noted that “In a bid to ensure a meticulous and thorough investigation, The Home Department, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, had forwarded the case to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, through a letter dated December 21, 2023, seeking the necessary directions for the NIA’s intervention”.

Yumsem Matey’s Murder Case: Arunachal Police announces announces cash reward for info on whereabouts of NSCN leader

Now “The NIA team is already on the ground. It will look into the case first, taking into account the police’s report on it, and then conduct its own inquiry.” Home Minister Bamang Felix said.

Related Articles

Felix also raised the matter in the first day 13th session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh which began today and said that  “ murder case of Yumsen Matey, is an attack on the civilised society, and on every peace loving resident of the state”.

The former Congress lawmaker was shot dead by gunmen at Raho village in Tirap district along the India-Myanmar border on December 16, 2023.

Arunachal: State Govt hands over Yumsen Matey’s murder probe to NIA

Matey debuted as an MLA on a Congress ticket in 2009. After losing the 2014 election, he joined the BJP in 2015.

The Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit NSCN-K had claimed the responsibility for the murder of former Arunachal Pradesh legislator Yumsen Matey, after that Arunachal Pradesh police had announced Rupees 2.5 lakh cash reward for whereabouts of Yumsem Matey’s killer.

Tags
Last Updated: February 8, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: programme on cultivation, post-harvest management & value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants concludes in Kiyit village

Arunachal: programme on cultivation, post-harvest management & value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants concludes in Kiyit village

Arunachal: Tanpho Wangnaw lays the foundation stone of Anglo-Wancho War Memorial

Arunachal: Tanpho Wangnaw lays the foundation stone of Anglo-Wancho War Memorial

Arunachal: Eighteen days Anthropological field work at Borduria Village completed successfully

Arunachal: Eighteen days Anthropological field work at Borduria Village completed successfully

Arunachal: Paumpare Admin Starts Market Inspection from Mengio Market

Arunachal: Paum pare Admin Starts Market Inspection from Mengio Market

Arunachal: Unprecedented Snowfall Blankets Tawang, Roing, Mechuka, Anini and Mayudia

Arunachal: Unprecedented Snowfall Blankets Tawang, Roing, Mechuka, Anini and Mayudia

Arunachal: Adi community of Payum and Kaying circles celebrates Donggin festival

Arunachal: Adi community of Payum and Kaying circles celebrates Donggin festival

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri sector and police officials trained on poll process

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri sector and police officials trained on poll process

Arunachal: TSP Training on Post harvest management and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants

Arunachal: TSP Training on Post harvest management and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants

Arunachal: Road blockade over labourer's death in Dirak Gate

Arunachal: Road blockade over labourer’s death in Dirak Gate

Arunachal: Sela Tunnel to be inaugurated after third-party safety audit

Arunachal: Sela Tunnel to be inaugurated after third-party safety audit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button