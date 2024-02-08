Arunachal: NIA Takes over Former MLA Yumsen Matey’s Murder Case

ITANAGAR- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the murder case of Yumsen Matey, former MLA of 56th Khonsa West Constituency of Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh, and has already started the investigation into the case, informed Arunachal Home Minister Bamang Felix today.

It must be noted that “In a bid to ensure a meticulous and thorough investigation, The Home Department, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, had forwarded the case to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, through a letter dated December 21, 2023, seeking the necessary directions for the NIA’s intervention”.

Yumsem Matey’s Murder Case: Arunachal Police announces announces cash reward for info on whereabouts of NSCN leader

Now “The NIA team is already on the ground. It will look into the case first, taking into account the police’s report on it, and then conduct its own inquiry.” Home Minister Bamang Felix said.

Felix also raised the matter in the first day 13th session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh which began today and said that “ murder case of Yumsen Matey, is an attack on the civilised society, and on every peace loving resident of the state”.

The former Congress lawmaker was shot dead by gunmen at Raho village in Tirap district along the India-Myanmar border on December 16, 2023.

Arunachal: State Govt hands over Yumsen Matey’s murder probe to NIA

Matey debuted as an MLA on a Congress ticket in 2009. After losing the 2014 election, he joined the BJP in 2015.

The Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit NSCN-K had claimed the responsibility for the murder of former Arunachal Pradesh legislator Yumsen Matey, after that Arunachal Pradesh police had announced Rupees 2.5 lakh cash reward for whereabouts of Yumsem Matey’s killer.