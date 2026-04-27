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Arunachal: NHRC Monitor Reviews Healthcare Rights in Ziro

Four-stage inspection covers Anganwadi services, hospital facilities, elderly welfare, and child care institutions in Lower Subansiri.

Last Updated: 27/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: NHRC Monitor Reviews Healthcare Rights in Ziro

ZIRO- Balkrishna Goel, Special Monitor of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for Child Rights and Elderly Citizens, conducted a comprehensive four-stage evaluation of healthcare and social welfare systems in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The visit began at the Suluya Anganwadi Centre, where Goel reviewed the implementation of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). The assessment focused on nutritional support, early childhood education, and service delivery mechanisms aimed at safeguarding the rights of children and mothers at the grassroots level.

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He later inspected key facilities at Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH), including the dialysis unit, intensive care unit (ICU), and CT scan services. During the visit, Goel emphasised the need for prioritised and elder-friendly healthcare services, particularly in public hospitals adopting digital health and telemedicine initiatives.

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Expanding his field review, Goel interacted with elderly residents in Hari and Bamin Michi villages to understand their living conditions and assess awareness regarding social security entitlements. The interactions aimed to evaluate the accessibility of welfare schemes and identify gaps in outreach.

The final leg of the visit took him to the Child Care Institute (CCI) and Specialised Adoption Agency (SAA) run by the Achu Kuru Welfare Society. Here, he reviewed institutional care standards, adoption procedures, and safeguards in place for children in need of care and protection.

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Officials said the visit was part of NHRC’s ongoing efforts to monitor the implementation of rights-based frameworks across sectors, with a particular focus on vulnerable groups such as children and senior citizens.

The findings from the inspection are expected to contribute to policy recommendations aimed at strengthening service delivery and ensuring compliance with human rights standards in the region.

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Last Updated: 27/04/2026
1 minute read
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