Arunachal: NHRC Directs SP Dibrugarh to Expedite Lokhi Wangsu’s death probe

ITANAGAR- The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday directed the SP, Dibrugarh (Assam) to expedite the investigation into the death of Lokhi Wangsu and submit the updated status of the case within eight weeks.

Lokhi Wangsu, from Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, was allegedly shot by Assam forest battalion personnel while searching for his cow in the Towang reserved forest on 18 September 2023.

The North East Human Rights Organisation (NEHRO) had filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on 19 September, alleging misuse of power and unwarranted use of force by the Assam forest battalion of Dibrugarh District, resulting in the tragic death of Lokhi Wangsu, who was a disciplined youth residing in Village Naitong in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The body with marks of bullet injuries of a 24-year-old Lokhi Wangsu, was found near the forested area of Hukanjuri near the Arunachal-Assam boundary.

However, NHRC stated that it received an updated status report from the SP in February this year.

“As per the report,” the NHRC stated, “the IO has collected PMR and seized evidence. The ballistic report, viscera report, etc, are still awaited from FSL, Assam.”

Meanwhile, the NHRC noted that although some evidence had been collected, critical reports were still awaited. The commission also criticized the Assam forest department for not responding to earlier directives and warned of possible coercive action against non-responsive officials.

The NHRC had in December last year issued a reminder to them in connection with the case