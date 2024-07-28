Arunachal: NGOs clean drive removes 840-kg waste from Yagamso River

ITANAGAR- A concerted effort to clean up the Yagamso River was undertaken today by NGOs-Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with support from Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, to mark World Nature Conservation Day. The cleaning drive focused on the stretch near Waii apartments in Abo Tani colony.

Itanagar Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom joined the initiative and expressed grave concern over the river’s deteriorating condition due to rampant garbage dumping. He urged for a collective approach to maintain the river’s cleanliness.

Shocked by revelations of toilets and sewage pipes directly discharging into the river, along with slaughterhouse waste being dumped, the Deputy Commissioner called for a detailed report on the culprits.

He assured strict action, including notices and summons, against those polluting the river.

Approximately 840 kilograms of waste were removed during the cleanup.

In recognition of their consistent efforts towards river conservation, five dedicated volunteers were honored with the YMCR insignia ‘We’re Riverlutionaries’ and T-shirts. These individuals were also designated as ambassadors to promote the mission of YMCR and river conservation.

The awardees are Tana David, Riya Avinash, Kabak Teli, Sunil Tallang, and Chera Sita.

Explaining the significance of the insignia, YMCR Creative Director Mullu Dadda stated, “Riverlutionaries is a fusion of ‘river’ and ‘revolutionaries,’ symbolizing individuals spearheading a revolutionary change in river conservation. It represents those actively involved in cleaning and protecting rivers, emphasizing our collective goal of creating a profound and transformative impact on river ecosystems. This serves as an inspiration for others to join the cause.”