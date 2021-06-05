Arunachal: NGO organised Awareness Prograame to fight against widespread Covid-19

KANUBARI- A Local NGO Needy and Underprivileged Caring Society, Kanubari, organised Awareness cum Groceries item distribution programme at Ngamding Village and Hahsai Village which is remote area under Longding District.

During this programme Manlem Jamikham (Chairman) and his team encouraged the villagers to fight against widespread Covid-19 by maintaining SOP and to get vaccinated. And also distributed face masks and various groceries item.

The villagers expresses grateful to the team of Needy and Underprivileged Caring Society for such awareness and contribution during this Covid-19.