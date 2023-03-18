Arunachal: NEZCC organises Bharat Ko Jano Programme in Doimukh

DOIMUKH- North East Zone Cultural Centre ( NEZCC ), Dimapur in collaboration with the Department of Art and Culture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh organised three day cultural extravaganza themed “Bharat ko Jano” in Doimukh.

Folk Artists from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be performing during the three day event. The team will also perform at Kimin and Kakoi on 18th and 19th March respectively.

Welcoming the artists from across the county MLA Tana Hali Tara said the “Cultural integration has had a significant impact on society. People from different backgrounds can learn about each other’s cultures and develop mutual respect. This can help to reduce prejudice and discrimination.”

DC Papum Pare Sachin Rana said that the programmes provide a platform for “reinforcing unity in cultural diversity”. He further expressed gratitude to NEZCC for holding the important event in Papum Pare district.

Dr. Prasanna Gogoi, Director, NEZCC, Dimapur informed that the NEZCC choose to perform at smaller and rural villages to ensure that the “people in the last mile are aware of our rich cultural diversity”.

“Similar yatras are held across the country every year for cultural integration,” he further informed.

Earlier renowned singer Bengia Hemanto spoke about his collaborations with Padmashree Bhupen Hazarika and also rendered few of their compositions. Singers Nabam Bishnoo and Smt. Teli Demin Camdir were also felicitated on the occasion.

Cultural performances included Mungyanta by the Nagaland team, Gudumbaja by Madhya Pradesh, Chakri by Rajasthan, Koli by Maharashtra, Cheraw by Mizoram, Mukoli Bihu by team Assam as a part of the cultural tour.

Among others Dr. Prasanna Gogoi, Director, NEZCC, Dimapur, SDO Doimukh Smt. Tana Yaho, DACO Tana Mora Tara, Officers, Gbs were present during the inaugural programme.