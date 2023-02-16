ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: NEZCC organised Border Area Programme at Walong and Kibithu

The Cultural troupes from Gujarat, Tamilnadu, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Tripura, and four local Cultural troupes enthralled the august gathering by their mesmerising & artistic traditional art forms.

Last Updated: February 16, 2023
2 minutes read
WALONG/ KIBITHU-   The two days Border Area Programme organised by NEZCC, Dimapur, Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India, Department of Art & Culture & District Administration at Walong and Kibithu on 12 and 13 February 2023.

Colonel Sameer, Deputy Commander 82 Mountain Brigade, Walong graced the function as Chief Guest and Smti Dangseplu Pul,  ZPM, Hawai North (Walong) graced the function as Guest of Honour.

Talo Jerang, DC Anjaw, Smti Somcha Lowang, Director of Art & Culture, GOAP, Col Punith of Artilerry Brigade Walong, Jawans from Bihar Regiment, Gorkha Regiment, Punjab Regiment, Sikh light Infantry Regiment, ITBP, R. Kamsi SP An jaw, School Children, Public and Staff attended the function very enthusiastically braving the inclement weather.

The welcome address cum objective of the Border Area Programme was delivered by Smt. Somcha Lowang Director of Art & Culture on behalf of the organisers NEZCC, Dimapur, MOC, GOI, Department of Art & Culture, GOAP and District Administration.

The DC appreciated the NEZCC and Art & Culture Department for organising such a beautiful programme at such remote border area. The Chief Guest was all praise for the organizers for organizing this programme for the bravehearts which further increases the morales of the jawans and making them feel one amongst all the Indians although leaving away from their near and dear ones guarding the borders for all Indians.

The Guest of honour also praised the organisers for organising such programmes in far flung border areas making the Unity in diversity in real sense.

On 13 February the programme was held at Kibithu Helipad, 500 mtrs on Indo-Tibet China Border area. Smt Dasanglu Pul MLA cum Advisor to HM WCD/SJETA graced the function as Chief Guest and Colonel Sameer, Deputy Commander, 82 Mountain

Brigade, Walong graced the fuction as Guest of Honour. Sri Talo Jerang, DC Anjaw, Smti Somcha Lowang, Director of Art & Culture, GOAP, Col Punith of Artilery Brigade Walong, Jawans from Bihar Regiment, Gorkha Regiment, Punjab Regiment, Sikh light Infantry Regiment, ITBP, R. Kamsi SP Anjaw, School Children, Public and Staff attended the function very enthusiastically braving the inclement weather. The Cultural troupes from Gujarat, Tamilnadu, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Tripura, 4 local Cultural troupes enthralled the august gathering by their mesmerising & artistic traditional art forms.

