Itanagar

Arunachal: Newly Recruited APPSCCE 2024 Officers Begin Service with Plantation Drive at IG Park

140 saplings planted to symbolize officers’ commitment to a greener Arunachal Pradesh

Last Updated: 11/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Newly Recruited APPSCCE 2024 Officers Begin Service with Plantation Drive at IG Park

ITANAGAR– In a remarkable gesture of responsibility and environmental commitment, the newly recruited officers of APPSCCE 2024 began their journey in public service with a plantation drive at IG Park, Itanagar, on September 11 – just a day after receiving their appointment letters.

The plantation programme was organized under the guidance of the ITA Park Forest Range, with active support from DFO Hiba Taji, RFO Techi Khili, and Forester Sanjeev Rai.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

A total of 140 saplings were planted, representing each of the 140 selected officers, symbolizing their pledge to not only serve the people administratively but also safeguard the environment of Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials present remarked that this initiative could become a new tradition, where every officer contributes to environmental protection alongside their administrative duties. The young recruits resolved to carry forward eco-friendly initiatives like plantation and cleanliness drives as part of their service ethos.

Watch Video- Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Felicitates 140 APPSCCE 2024 Successful Candidates

Tags
Last Updated: 11/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Citizens’ Rights Conducts HIV/AIDS & Juvenile Justice Awareness Program at Donyi Polo Mission School

Arunachal Citizens’ Rights Conducts HIV/AIDS & Juvenile Justice Awareness Program at Donyi Polo Mission School

Governor Advocates Institutional Training Centre for Indigenous Faiths in Arunachal Pradesh

Governor Advocates Institutional Training Centre for Indigenous Faiths in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: SCERT Itanagar Trains 696 Teachers in Tribal and Third Languages to Promote Multilingual Education

Arunachal: SCERT Itanagar Trains 696 Teachers in Tribal and Third Languages to Promote Multilingual Education

Arunachal: Student Orientation Program Organized by Department of Botany, Himalayan University

Arunachal: Student Orientation Program Organized by Department of Botany, Himalayan University

Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka Sworn-in as Lokayukta Chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh

Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka Sworn-in as Lokayukta Chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh

Aruachal: Itanagar to Get Waste-to-Charcoal Plant for Sustainable Waste Management

Aruachal: Itanagar to Get Waste-to-Charcoal Plant for Sustainable Waste Management

Arunachal: NCC Festival Concludes, 200 Cadets Showcase Discipline, Culture & Unity

Arunachal: NCC Festival Concludes, 200 Cadets Showcase Discipline, Culture & Unity

Arunachal’s Kabak Yano Scales Europe’s Highest Peak, Mount Elbrus; Governor Hails Her Feat

Arunachal’s Kabak Yano Scales Europe’s Highest Peak, Mount Elbrus

CM Pema Khandu Unveils Ambitious Roadmap for Viksit Arunachal @ 2047

CM Pema Khandu Unveils Ambitious Roadmap for Viksit Arunachal @ 2047

Arunachal Marks 5th Anniversary of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan with Renewed Pledge for a Drug-Free Future

Arunachal Marks 5th Anniversary of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan with Renewed Pledge for a Drug-Free Future

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button