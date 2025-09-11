Arunachal: Newly Recruited APPSCCE 2024 Officers Begin Service with Plantation Drive at IG Park

ITANAGAR– In a remarkable gesture of responsibility and environmental commitment, the newly recruited officers of APPSCCE 2024 began their journey in public service with a plantation drive at IG Park, Itanagar, on September 11 – just a day after receiving their appointment letters.

The plantation programme was organized under the guidance of the ITA Park Forest Range, with active support from DFO Hiba Taji, RFO Techi Khili, and Forester Sanjeev Rai.

A total of 140 saplings were planted, representing each of the 140 selected officers, symbolizing their pledge to not only serve the people administratively but also safeguard the environment of Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials present remarked that this initiative could become a new tradition, where every officer contributes to environmental protection alongside their administrative duties. The young recruits resolved to carry forward eco-friendly initiatives like plantation and cleanliness drives as part of their service ethos.

