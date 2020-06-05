Arunachal: Newly constructed ISTT in pathetic condition, Nalo assures to take care

Lekhi- The newly constructed inter-state truck terminal (ISTT) which has been inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in February here has come under the scanner for the poor work quality and pathetic condition.The ISTT constructed by the urban development department was handed over to the transport department last month.

At present the trucks coming from various parts of the country to the capital complex are parked in the ISTT for a quarantine purpose for those drivers whose owner does not turned out to get unloaded the lorry on time.

The ADM Talo Potom along with members of highway traffic warden and Public premises protection force (PPPF) are monitoring the ISTT in order to ensure that truckers strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) in view of outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

However the poor infrastructure is posing problems for truck drivers. “There is no proper drinking water supply. The UD department has constructed a overhead tank for water suplly purpose, but the water is so dirty.

Forget about drinking, one gets unwell while using it even for toilet purposes,” said a truck driver at ISTT. He claimed that due to poor water supply, they are forced to order packaged water from outside.

The highway traffic warden and PPPF monitoring the ISTT also shared that some of the toilets do not have proper water connection. “Windows of some of the buildings have been broken.

There is no proper entry and exist gate available in the campus. The jungle in the area has not been properly cleared and in the last one month only once or twice the sanitization was done by IMC,” claimed one traffic warden.

He further said, people working in the ISTT are scared for their life. “Trucks from across the country including from the red zone are parked here. We are working to protect the people of the state but facilities here are very poor,” he said.

Further sharing about the reason for allowing trucks to park at ISST he said, “Those trucks whose owners can’t arrange labour on time to unload the items are parked here. This has been done in order to prevent truckers from parking in the roadside which can lead to spread of virus.

As soon as the labour is arranged the trucks leave the capital region after unloading the items in their respective destinations.”

The people living near the ISTT have also raised concern over the poor drainage system, lack of proper boundary wall and fencing. “The drains have no proper outlets. If there is heavy rainfall the whole area will be flooded and it will pose threat to the people living nearby ISTT,” said one of the local residents.

He also said that the boundary wall has not been properly constructed. “As the water quality is very poor, a few days ago some truckers came to my home to ask for drinking water. This is a serious breach of SOP. There is no proper boundary wall and therefore truckers manage to come to my house,” he said.

Meanwhile Transport Minister Nakap Nalo while acknowledging the issues concerning ISTT stated that the department is well aware of it and will fix it in future.

“I myself had visited ISTT while it was in the final stage and had expressed concern over some issues like lack of gate, poor window grill and concern over boundary wall. The finance department has assured to provide funds for all these works after July,” he said.

The minister termed ISTT as a very important asset for the state. “We will improve ISTT and it will be a continuous process. In future we will develop it with all the modern facilities. Please give us some time. The Covid 19 pandemic has affected the planning for now,” he informed.

The project has been recently handed over by UD department to Transport department but the infrastructure has been requisition and taken over by the capital administration for Covid-19 management for parking of long distances trucks in capital complex. He said.

All the management authority are engaged in the Covid-19 management work and soon the Transport department will gradually planned everything for the ISTT. Once it is properly functioned by the department everything will be normalized and every issue pertaining to security and facilities will be taken care and materialized. Nalo added.