Arunachal: New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

The orchid was first documented at 2,400 meters altitude in June 2024, with findings recently published in an international journal.

Last Updated: 10/09/2025
MYODIA – A team of botanists has discovered a new orchid species, Hemipilia basifoliata, in the remote Myodia region of Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, marking a major contribution to India’s floral biodiversity.

The breakthrough was led by Dr. Krishna Chowlu from the Botanical Survey of India’s Arunachal Regional Centre, alongside Jambey Tsering (Orchid Research Centre, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh), with co-authors Abbareddy Nageswarao Rao, K. Ahmed Kabeer, and Ajit Ray.

Belonging to the genus Hemipilia, the new orchid resembles Hemipilia puberula but is distinguished by, A greater number of flowers, Distinct floral morphology and Smooth (glabrous) sepals.

Detailed morphological analysis and photographs were provided to aid classification.

Researchers observed only a few flowering individuals in the wild, raising concerns about its limited distribution and fragile survival. Experts warn that habitat degradation and climate change could threaten this rare species.

Arunachal Pradesh, often called the “Orchid Paradise of India,” already hosts 600+ documented orchid species. This discovery reinforces the Eastern Himalayas’ global importance for biodiversity.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the team, stating, “This remarkable discovery elevates Arunachal Pradesh’s biodiversity profile and reminds us of our responsibility to protect our natural heritage.”

  

