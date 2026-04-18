Arunachal: New Office Bearers Appointed in LSDFA

ZIRO— The Lower Subansiri District Football Association announced new appointments to its leadership structure during a programme held in Ziro, aimed at strengthening football activities in the district.

As part of the reshuffle, Millo Taki has been appointed as an Executive Member, while Padi Khorey has been redesignated as the Convenor of the association.

The appointments were formally handed over by John Neelam, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal, in the presence of central executive members of the association.

Also Read- APU Students Visit Oil Palm Plant in Roing

Speaking on the occasion, Neelam expressed confidence that the inclusion of the new office bearers would strengthen the association’s efforts to promote football at the grassroots level. He noted that their involvement would help encourage greater youth participation and contribute to the development of the sport in the district.

Also Read- APSCW Holds Awareness Programme in Anini

The association also stated that the new appointments are expected to enhance its capacity to organise competitions, identify emerging talent, and build a more structured football ecosystem in Lower Subansiri.

Officials indicated that strengthening grassroots sports initiatives remains a key priority, particularly in engaging youth and fostering a culture of sportsmanship in the region.