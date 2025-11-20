Arunachal: New Members Join PPA at Mebo Programme

PASIGHAT- Ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) held a Joining-cum-Interaction programme at the party office in Mebo under the 39th Mebo (ST) Assembly constituency. The event, led by MLA Oken Tayeng and attended by Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, brought together newly inducted members, party workers and local residents for an open dialogue on constituency priorities.

Organizers said the programme had three objectives: inducting new members into the PPA, enabling residents to raise local issues directly with party representatives and outlining development priorities for the constituency. The schedule included speeches, short presentations and a structured interaction session.

During discussions, key concerns raised by villagers included rural infrastructure gaps, road maintenance, agricultural support for small farmers, youth employment and improving access to healthcare. Several respondents underscored the need for better inter-village connectivity and targeted assistance for local farmers. Young participants sought clarity on skill training and entrepreneurship opportunities.

PPA leaders noted the issues raised and assured follow-up meetings with relevant panchayats and departmental officials. They reiterated the party’s commitment to grassroots engagement and encouraged newly joined members to take active roles in outreach and organizing.

A significant number of voters and leaders from Aohali, Silluk, Ngopok, Namsing and nearby villages joined the PPA during the programme. The interactive segment enabled villagers to present specific grievances—from irrigation demands to school infrastructure repairs—which organizers said would be compiled into a constituency brief for submission to government agencies. Party functionaries also announced new office-bearers for ward-level committees.

MLAs Oken Tayeng and Tapi Darang called the programme constructive and well-attended, stating that it marks the beginning of a series of similar interactions planned for the Mebo constituency. They urged residents who could not attend to visit the local PPA office or contact constituency volunteers for assistance and future event updates.