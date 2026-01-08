Arunachal: New health sub-centre opened in Lower Subansiri

ZIRO- A new Sub-Centre aimed at strengthening primary healthcare services in rural areas was formally inaugurated on January 8, 2026, at Biirii Model Village in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The facility was inaugurated by Mrs Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner, Lower Subansiri, in the presence of Dr. Millo Kunya, District Medical Officer, and Mrs Koj Yana, Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM), 02–Diibo North.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme underlined the importance of accessible and quality healthcare at the grassroots level and reiterated the district administration’s commitment to strengthening health infrastructure for rural communities.

She also urged the medical staff to maintain punctuality and regularity in service delivery to ensure the effective functioning of the newly opened Sub-Centre.

District Medical Officer Dr. Millo Kunya stated that the Sub-Centre would play a crucial role in providing essential health services, including maternal and child healthcare, immunisation, and preventive care, to residents of Biirii Model Village and surrounding areas.

The inauguration programme was attended by local PRI members, health department officials, village elders and residents, who welcomed the initiative and expressed hope that the facility would significantly improve healthcare delivery in the area.

The opening of the Sub-Centre marks another step towards strengthening the public health system and advancing inclusive development in Lower Subansiri district.