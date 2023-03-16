Arunachal: New Bolero Pick Up handed over to farmer producer

ZIRO- Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime flagged off and handover a new Bolero Pickup truck to members of Board of Director ( BoD ) of Ane Aba Organic Farmer Producer Company Ltd. at Subansiri Sadan here today.

The vehicle was provided by Department of Agriculture Govt. of AP with financial assistance of Rs six lakh under the CSS Scheme Mission Organic Value Chain Development of N.E Region (MOVCD-NER) Phase-III.

The MOVCD Phase-III was sanctioned during 2022-23 which will cover 500 hectares of area for organic certification of Peach, Plum, Pears and off-season vegetables at Ziro-I circle. About 300 farmers are listed in the scheme and registered under the Company Acts.

The DC advised members of the Farmer Producer Company to properly use and utilize the asset provided by the Govt and to implement the innovative MOVCD scheme for benefit of the farmers.

District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung along with other Agriculture departmental officers also attended the function.