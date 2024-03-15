Arunachal: NERIST team Demonstrates Agriculture Tools & Equipment to Farmers

ITANAGAR- In a significant effort to promote sustainable farming practices and empower rural communities, the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Cell at NERIST organized a Village Visit Program and Demonstration of Agriculture Tools & Equipment on March 15, 2024.

The event, held in Hollongi, Mikir Village near Dony Polo Airport, saw active participation from 40 farmers and villagers, marking a collaborative step towards agricultural advancement.

Dr. T. Patel, Regional Coordinator of UBA NERIST, led the program, emphasizing the critical role of technology in modern agriculture. “Our aim is to equip farmers with the latest tools and techniques that can enhance productivity and sustainability,” stated Dr. Patel.

The event featured demonstrations of state-of-the-art agriculture tools and equipment, showcasing their effectiveness in optimizing farming processes. UBA members Dr. Anubhab Pal, Dr. P. Devachandra Singh, and Dr. Yamem Tamut provided valuable insights and guidance during the demonstrations, highlighting best practices and innovative approaches.

Mr. John Engti, Project Assistant at UBA NERIST, played a pivotal role in organizing the program, ensuring a seamless experience for participants. “It’s inspiring to see the enthusiasm and eagerness among farmers to adopt modern practices,” remarked Mr. Engti.

Mr. Kishor Deukota, Project Helper at UBA NERIST, facilitated hands-on sessions where participants gained practical knowledge about using advanced agricultural equipment.

Participants expressed appreciation for the initiative, recognizing its potential to transform farming methods and improve livelihoods. “We are grateful for the opportunity to learn and implement new techniques that can benefit our agricultural activities,” shared one of the farmers.

The Village Visit Program and Agriculture Equipment Demonstration underscored the importance of continuous learning and innovation in agriculture, paving the way for sustainable development in rural areas.

The collaborative efforts of UBA NERIST and local communities set a promising precedent for future initiatives aimed at rural empowerment and technological integration in farming practices.