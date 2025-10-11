Arunachal

Arunachal: NERIST organises Bamboo Shoot Value Addition Program for villagers

ITANAGAR-  The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) Cell of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) conducted an awareness program on bamboo shoot value addition at Hollongi Mikir Village. The initiative focused on the processing, preservation, and marketing of bamboo shoot-based products to promote rural entrepreneurship and women empowerment.

The program was led by Prof. Thaneswer Patel, Regional Coordinator, UBA NERIST, accompanied by Dr. Anubhab Pal and Dhiraj Kumar Yadav, who highlighted the economic and nutritional potential of bamboo shoots as a sustainable rural enterprise.

They discussed various value-addition techniques—including drying, fermenting, and packaging—to improve product quality, shelf life, and market appeal.

John Engti, Project Assistant, UBA NERIST, coordinated the event and supervised hands-on training sessions, where participants learned to prepare bamboo shoot pickles, namkeens, and dried bamboo shoot products.

These demonstrations equipped participants—mainly local women and members of Self Help Groups (SHGs)—with practical skills and entrepreneurial insights for commercial-scale production.

Members of the UBA Cell also provided technical guidance and field support, ensuring that participants understood both the scientific and business aspects of bamboo shoot processing.

The program reflected the core mission of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan—to connect academic knowledge with grassroots rural development and create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The event concluded with an interactive session emphasizing the importance of branding, packaging, and market linkage, enabling rural producers to tap into regional and national markets.

By promoting traditional bamboo shoot-based products, this initiative not only supports economic empowerment but also preserves indigenous food heritage and encourages the sustainable use of local natural resources in Arunachal Pradesh.

