Arunachal: NERIST NCC Unit Holds Cycle Rally to Celebrate ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

BANDERDEWA- The NCC Unit of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) on Saturday organized a vibrant cycle rally from its campus to Banderdewa, blending patriotic fervour with a message of fitness as part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The event was flagged off by NERIST Director Prof. Narendranath S, who served as the Chief Guest. In his address, he praised the enthusiastic participation of the students and called upon them to uphold the values of unity, discipline, and national pride symbolized by the tricolour.

Prof. Sarsing Gao, Dean (Academics), emphasized cycling as a healthy practice that also fosters patriotism among the youth. Prof. Tado Karlo, Dean (Alumni Affairs), encouraged students to channel their energy into nation-building and uphold ideals of service and responsibility.

The rally was coordinated by Care Taker Officers (CTO) Aswini Kumar Patra and Dr. Meera Yadav, who expressed pride in the students’ dedication to the campaign.

Senior Under Officer Suman Mallick, along with Under Officers Sayandip Debnath, Hemant Gautam, Lokam Gyagang, and Thsorilu Wezah, played a vital role in leading and organizing the event.

Students and senior faculty members carried the tricolour high as they pedalled to Banderdewa, attracting admiration from passers-by. The rally stood as a tribute to the nation and a reminder of the vital role youth play in shaping India’s future.