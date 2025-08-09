ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NERIST NCC Unit Holds Cycle Rally to Celebrate ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

The rally stood as a tribute to the nation and a reminder of the vital role youth play in shaping India’s future.

Last Updated: 09/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: NERIST NCC Unit Holds Cycle Rally to Celebrate ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

BANDERDEWA- The NCC Unit of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) on Saturday organized a vibrant cycle rally from its campus to Banderdewa, blending patriotic fervour with a message of fitness as part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The event was flagged off by NERIST Director Prof. Narendranath S, who served as the Chief Guest. In his address, he praised the enthusiastic participation of the students and called upon them to uphold the values of unity, discipline, and national pride symbolized by the tricolour.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read-  ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

Prof. Sarsing Gao, Dean (Academics), emphasized cycling as a healthy practice that also fosters patriotism among the youth. Prof. Tado Karlo, Dean (Alumni Affairs), encouraged students to channel their energy into nation-building and uphold ideals of service and responsibility.

The rally was coordinated by Care Taker Officers (CTO) Aswini Kumar Patra and Dr. Meera Yadav, who expressed pride in the students’ dedication to the campaign.

Also Read- KVK Namsai Demonstrates Milky Mushroom Casing Technology to Farmers of Krishnapur

Senior Under Officer Suman Mallick, along with Under Officers Sayandip Debnath, Hemant Gautam, Lokam Gyagang, and Thsorilu Wezah, played a vital role in leading and organizing the event.

Students and senior faculty members carried the tricolour high as they pedalled to Banderdewa, attracting admiration from passers-by. The rally stood as a tribute to the nation and a reminder of the vital role youth play in shaping India’s future.

Tags
Last Updated: 09/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts 11th National Handloom Day

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts 11th National Handloom Day

Arunachal: RGUSU Launches Educational Outreach in Yomcha, Emphasizing Hygiene, Awareness, and Youth Counselling

Arunachal: RGUSU Launches Educational Outreach in Yomcha, Emphasizing Hygiene, Awareness, and Youth Counselling

Heartfelt Congratulations to Arunachal's UPSC Stars — Dr. Zing Messar and Bullo Manku

Heartfelt Congratulations to Arunachal’s UPSC Stars — Dr. Zing Messar and Bullo Manku

Arunachal: Over 100 Without Valid ILP Detected During Intensive Drive in Anjaw District

Arunachal: Over 100 Without Valid ILP Detected During Intensive Drive in Anjaw District

Arunachal: District Workshop on PAI 2.0 Begins at Yachuli to Boost Grassroots Governance

Arunachal: District Workshop on PAI 2.0 Begins at Yachuli to Boost Grassroots Governance

Arunachal: Empowering Tribal Yak Herders; Awareness & Technology Demonstration Programme Held at Chuna Grazing Ground, Mago

Arunachal: Empowering Tribal Yak Herders; Awareness & Technology Demonstration Programme Held at Chuna Grazing Ground, Mago

Arunachal: Tawang District Prepares for Three-Phase ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

Arunachal: Tawang District Prepares for Three-Phase ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts 7-Day Vocational Workshop on Banana Chips Making

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts 7-Day Vocational Workshop on Banana Chips Making

Arunachal Governor Congratulates Kabak Yano on Conquering Mount Kilimanjaro

Arunachal Governor Congratulates Kabak Yano on Conquering Mount Kilimanjaro

Arunachal: Basar Hosts NICRA Workshop to Tackle Climate Crisis Through Resilient Agriculture and Innovation

Arunachal: Basar Hosts NICRA Workshop to Tackle Climate Crisis Through Resilient Agriculture and Innovation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button