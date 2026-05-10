Arunachal: NERIST Hosts Lecture on Road Safety and Trauma Care

ITANAGAR- The Department of Civil Engineering at North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology organised a special lecture on “Experience and Insights on Road Safety, Injury Prevention and Trauma Care” on May 9 at its seminar hall in Nirjuli.

The lecture was delivered by B. K. S. Sanjay, an orthopaedic surgeon, road safety advocate, and President of AIIMS Guwahati. Prof. Sanjay, who is also recognised as a Guinness World Record holder and author of the road safety book Bharat Mein Sadak Durghatnayen, shared his experience and observations on road safety awareness, prevention of traffic-related injuries, and trauma care management.

During the session, Prof. Sanjay discussed several real-life traffic accident scenarios and highlighted the role of human error in road accidents. He identified over-speeding, use of mobile phones while driving, drowsy driving, and fatigue caused by prolonged driving as some of the major contributing factors behind road mishaps.

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The lecture focused on the need for greater public awareness regarding responsible driving practices and the importance of timely trauma care in reducing fatalities and serious injuries resulting from road accidents.

The programme saw participation from faculty members, students, research scholars, and staff of the institute, who attended the session and engaged in discussions on issues related to road safety and emergency medical response.

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Dipika Devi welcomed the speaker and participants at the beginning of the programme. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dibyendu Pal.

The lecture concluded with an interactive session during which participants exchanged views with the speaker on various aspects of road safety measures, accident prevention, and trauma care systems.