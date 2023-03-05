Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra organizes Yuva Utsav at Daporijo

DAPORIJO- Nehru Yuva Kendra ( NYK ), Upper Subansiri (Daporijo), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, today organized a District Level Yuva Utsav at Government Higher Secondary School Auditorium, Daporijo in collaboration with Self Help Group, Sera village, Chetam circle. The event was organized on the theme “National Unity and Solidarity”.

EAC (Judicial), Daporijo, Tanam Kyali was the chief guest of honour. Tanam Kyali welcomed the initiatives being undertaken by the NYK Upper Subansiri (Daporijo) that provides a platform to youngsters and extended his cooperation towards such nation-building events. While stressing to study the culture, Tanam Kyali said that it is the culture that keeps the identity of a nation alive. He also appreciated the youth of Upper Subansiri district and expressed hope that NYK would organize more such programs in future.

On the occasion, Vijoy Murtem, Principal, DIET College said that there is no dearth of talent among the youth in Upper Subansiri but they need platform and opportunities. He appreciated the youth for showing their excellent performance and expressed hope for maintaining the same zeal and dedication in the future as well.

Five different events, Young Artists Contest-Painting, Young Writers Contest-Poem, Mobile Photography Contest, Declamation Contest and Cultural Fest. were held during the day-long event.

Assistant Professors, Kargum Yinyo, Yalem Washi and Chachu Dai of Govt. College Daporijo, were the jury members and anchor for the programme respectively. At the outset, Himanshu Sagar, District Youth Officer welcomed the guests and participants and briefed about the objectives of organizing such events.

More than 150 young boys and girls showed their talent in their respective categories. Cultural teams belonging to the remotest corners of the district added colours to the event.

After the competitive events, prizes and certificates were distributed among the winners of all events. In the end, Ram Prakash Yadav, APA, NYK, Upper Subansiri presented vote of thanks.