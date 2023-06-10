Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra organized District Level Yuva Utsav in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Nehru Yuva Kendra Itanagar successfully organized the District Level Yuva Utsav at DK Convention Hall, Itanagar. The event aimed to empower and motivate young minds towards active participation in nation-building activities. The prestigious occasion was graced by the presence of Mama Natung, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, along with several other esteemed dignitaries.

While encouraging the youth to cultivate a sense of patriotism and take immense pride in India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage, Mama Natung, emphasized the significance of sincere contributions towards realizing the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji, in making our country a ‘Vishwaguru’ (a global leader). Shri Natung also highlighted the importance of embracing the “Panch Pran” outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve the vision of India@2047 in the age of “Amrit Kaal” (Golden Age).

The District Level Yuva Utsav provided an excellent platform for the youth to showcase their talents and engage in various activities that promote leadership, social responsibility, and teamwork. The event included cultural performances, competitions, and interactive sessions that aimed to foster creativity, instill confidence, and enhance the overall development of the participants.

The Yuva Utsav brought together 200 enthusiastic participants from various youth clubs associated with NYKS, NYV volunteers, as well as students and staff members from renowned educational institutions such as Rama Krishna Public School, Gohpur; KV Chimpu; VKV, Chimpu; GHSS, ESS Sector; GHSS Arunodaya, and many more.

The event witnessed the gathering of prominent personalities including Shri Ramesh Linggi, Director of Youth Affairs Department; Shri Tassar Pali, Deputy Director of APSACS; Shri Koj Tara, Assistant Director of APSACS; Ms. Kopi Ratan from District Tobacco Control Cell, ICR; Ms. Alisha, Social Media Mobiliser from District Tobacco Control Cell, ICR, and other notable guests.

Various departments actively participated in the event, displaying their achievements through stalls. The District Tobacco Control Cell, ICR Region; the Arunachal Pradesh State Aids Control Society (APSACS) and the RO-CBC, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Govt. of India participated in the event.