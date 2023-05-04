Arunachal: Neeraj Semwal, Likha Tejji attended training program in Mussoorie

MUSSOORIE,- Commissioner of Urban Local Body and Urban Department, Mr. Neeraj Semwal, and Municipal Commissioner of Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Likha Tejji, attended the four-day training program from May 1st to May 4th, 2023, which was organized by the Centre for Disaster Management (CDM) at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

The program was titled “Training of Trainers” and “Workshop on Developing Local Level Disaster Risk Reduction and Plans for Urban Risk Reduction for IAS Officers from State Urban Development and Municipal Administration”.

The training course provided an opportunity for participants to understand the implications of coherence between the Sendai Framework, Paris Agreement, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the integration of disaster risk reduction in development processes and investments. The course also covered topics such as the Making Cities Resilient Campaign, disaster resilient scorecard for cities, and practice applying MC Campaign tools to enhance the understanding of local risks and assessing local progress on disaster risk reduction.

Participants also explored cases on the integration of disaster risk reduction into urban and sectoral development policy, investment, and implementation. They learned the methodology of developing a disaster risk reduction plan and applied the monitoring and evaluation framework in the planning process. The course also provided an opportunity for participants to exchange in-depth learning from experts in related areas and to share good practices among participants and discuss in-country challenges and opportunities in building resilience.

The trained cadres are expected to replicate the training and further enhance the capacities of local governments in India on disaster risk reduction action planning. They will support local governments in making cities resilient and sustainable in the future.

The training program was attended by 29 officers, 19 from LBSNAA, 7 from ATIs in 7 states (Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir), and 22 from Municipal Administration and Urban development departments of 13 states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya), and 2 UTs (NCT. of Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir).

The training program was held at Kalam Hall, Indira Bhawan Campus, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and was organized by the Centre for Disaster Management, LBSNAA, and the Training Research and Publication Cell (TRPC), LBSNAA.