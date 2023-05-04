ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Neeraj Semwal, Likha Tejji attended training program in Mussoorie

The program was titled "Training of Trainers" and "Workshop on Developing Local Level Disaster Risk Reduction and Plans for Urban Risk Reduction for IAS Officers from State Urban Development and Municipal Administration". 

Last Updated: May 4, 2023
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Neeraj Semwal, Likha Tejji attended training program in Mussoorie

MUSSOORIE,-  Commissioner  of Urban Local Body and Urban Department, Mr. Neeraj Semwal, and Municipal Commissioner of Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Likha Tejji,  attended the four-day training program from May 1st to May 4th, 2023, which was organized by the Centre for Disaster Management (CDM) at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

The program was titled “Training of Trainers” and “Workshop on Developing Local Level Disaster Risk Reduction and Plans for Urban Risk Reduction for IAS Officers from State Urban Development and Municipal Administration”.

The training course provided an opportunity for participants to understand the implications of coherence between the Sendai Framework, Paris Agreement, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the integration of disaster risk reduction in development processes and investments. The course also covered topics such as the Making Cities Resilient Campaign, disaster resilient scorecard for cities, and practice applying MC Campaign tools to enhance the understanding of local risks and assessing local progress on disaster risk reduction.

Participants also explored cases on the integration of disaster risk reduction into urban and sectoral development policy, investment, and implementation. They learned the methodology of developing a disaster risk reduction plan and applied the monitoring and evaluation framework in the planning process. The course also provided an opportunity for participants to exchange in-depth learning from experts in related areas and to share good practices among participants and discuss in-country challenges and opportunities in building resilience.

Related Articles

The trained cadres are expected to replicate the training and further enhance the capacities of local governments in India on disaster risk reduction action planning. They will support local governments in making cities resilient and sustainable in the future.

The training program was attended by 29 officers, 19 from LBSNAA, 7 from ATIs in 7 states (Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir), and 22 from Municipal Administration and Urban development departments of 13 states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya), and 2 UTs (NCT. of Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir).

The training program was held at Kalam Hall, Indira Bhawan Campus, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and was organized by the Centre for Disaster Management, LBSNAA, and the Training Research and Publication Cell (TRPC), LBSNAA.

Tags
Last Updated: May 4, 2023
2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Tribal Artisan Mela in Ziro showcases rich tribal skills and products

Arunachal: Tribal Artisan Mela in Ziro showcases rich tribal skills and products

May Day celebration: LS DC urges workers to avail insurance facilities

May Day celebration: LS DC urges workers to avail insurance facilities

'Mann Ki Baat' is associated with nation building, says Governor

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is associated with nation building, says Governor

Arunachal: Powerful Short Films Illuminate the Struggles of LGBTQIA+ Community at AP QueerStation and Oju Welfare Association Meetup

Arunachal: Powerful Short Films Illuminate the Struggles of LGBTQIA+ Community at AP QueerStation and Oju Welfare Association Meetup

Miss Arunachal beauty pageant 2023: grand finale held in Namsai

Miss Arunachal beauty pageant 2023: grand finale held in Namsai

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma MLA-Kalaktang visits Boha village

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma MLA-Kalaktang visits Boha village

Arunachal: Court declares BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul’s candidacy void

Arunachal: Court declares BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul’s candidacy void

Yana In Style presents Arunachal Fashion Week - The Artisans Movement

Yana In Style presents Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement

Arunachal: MoS Bishweswar Tudu Reviewes JJM, SBM, PMKSY, TRIFED, and other flagship programmes

Arunachal: MoS Bishweswar Tudu Reviewes JJM, SBM, PMKSY, TRIFED, and other flagship programmes

Arunachal: MoS Bishweshwar Tudu calls on the Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik

Arunachal: MoS Bishweswar Tudu calls on the Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button