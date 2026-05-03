Arunachal: NEC Members Visit RIWATCH in Roing

ROING- Members of the North Eastern Council (NEC) visited the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) at Khinjili to review ongoing initiatives aimed at preserving indigenous languages and cultural heritage in Arunachal Pradesh.

The delegation included Tenzing Norbu Thongdok and Longki Phangcho, along with Mukut Mithi. The visit focused on the NEC-supported project titled “Promotion and Literary Development of Mother Languages of Arunachal Pradesh,” currently being implemented by RIWATCH.

During the visit, the delegation toured the RIWATCH Museum, where they reviewed efforts to preserve artefacts and document the cultural heritage of various tribes from Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast region.

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They also assessed the work of the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), which is engaged in documenting and promoting linguistic diversity through publications and outreach programmes involving local communities, schools, and educators.

Dr. Mechek Sampar Awan presented a detailed report outlining the Centre’s activities since its inception. The presentation highlighted achievements in language documentation, the creation of linguistic resources, and future plans to expand preservation efforts.

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Officials emphasised the urgency of documenting endangered languages in the region. Thongdok noted that systematic archiving of linguistic data is essential for safeguarding cultural heritage for future generations and indicated that further discussions would be held within NEC to strengthen such initiatives.

Phangcho also underscored the rapid decline of lesser-known languages in the Northeast, calling for the creation of a comprehensive database of endangered languages and communities. He warned that without immediate action, linguistic diversity in the region could face irreversible loss.

The visit reflects ongoing efforts by regional institutions and policymakers to address concerns around language endangerment and cultural preservation in Northeast India.