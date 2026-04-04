Arunachal: NDRF, SDRF Complete Rescue in Khonsa, Body Recovered

KHONSA- A joint search and rescue operation by NDRF and SDRF conducted in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district concluded with the recovery of a second missing individual from the Tissa River near Otongkhoa village.

The operation involved the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team based in Khonsa. The effort was led by Inspector Prabir Amani of the NDRF and Assistant Sub-Inspector Yumto Pulong, in charge of the SDRF Regional Centre in Khonsa.

Initial search operations were carried out by the SDRF Tirap team in coordination with the District Administration, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and residents from nearby villages including Chasa, Holam, Kapu, Longo, Ozakho, Noksa, and Paniduria. During this phase, one body, identified as Wangthoa Wangpan, was recovered on April 2.

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Despite continued efforts, the second missing individual could not be located immediately. The search operation was subsequently intensified with the deployment of the 12th Battalion NDRF on April 4.

Through coordinated efforts involving NDRF, SDRF, local authorities, and community volunteers, the second missing person, identified as Laichat Wangpan (25), was recovered from the same river stretch on April 4.

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Officials indicated that the operation required sustained effort due to the challenging terrain and river conditions. The involvement of local villagers played a significant role in supporting the search teams.

Family members of the victims and residents of Chasa village expressed appreciation for the coordinated response by the NDRF, SDRF, DDMA Tirap, and district administration. The operation highlights the role of multi-agency coordination in disaster response and recovery efforts in remote regions.