Arunachal: NDRF Jawans distributed Ration to 200 families in Hollongi Village

Hollongi- The 12th Bn NDRF Doimukh of Hollongi section on Friday distributed ration items to around 200 Families of Hollongi Nyishi Village.

Maintaining the social distancing and other guidelines of Covid -19 pandemic issued by Governments India around 200 families of Hollongi Nyishi village had been received ration items like , Rice, pulse, Mastered Oil , Salt potato , Onion etc from the 12th Bn NDRF Hollongi Unit. The ration Items was contributed by NDRF Jawans from their own pocket.

The program was conducted under the guidance of Inspector Akhilesh Kumar. He also give awareness on Social distancing , use of face Mask, sanitization, hand wash with soap etc to stop spreading Corona Virus (Covid-19).

Akhilesh said that “we can help to stop Coronavirus only by following and maintaining the guidelines given by health department.

Speaking to media person Inspector Akhilesh said that ” For this welfare service NDRF jawan’s contributed as per their capacity to help the needy persons who are facing problem during ongoing nationwide lockdown.

“We all jawan’s are feeling happy that we can able to help the needy person besides our duty, and our program will be continue in future .