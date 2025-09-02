Arunachal: NDMA & SDMA Delegation Reviews Disaster Preparedness in Tawang

TAWANG- A high-level delegation from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) visited Tawang today to review the district’s disaster preparedness and response mechanisms. The review meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, and attended by senior officials from NDMA, SDMA, district administration, and line departments.

The purpose of the visit was to:

Understand the functioning of SDMA and District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) from a disaster risk perspective.

Assist districts in strengthening preparedness and response systems.

Review State and District Disaster Management Plans (SDMP/DDMP).

Share NDMA’s disaster-related schemes, SOPs, and guidelines.

Promote best practices in disaster documentation.

The visiting delegation included Joint Advisor NDMA P.K. Singh, Under Secretary NDMA Saroj Kujur, Consultants NDMA Dr. Vajeem Iqbal and Dr. Mili, Consultant SDMA Damchin Norbu, and Assistant Director SDMA. From the district side, SP Tawang Dr. D.W. Thongon, AC-cum-I/c ADC Tawang S.W. Mosobi, and officers from various line departments participated.

In her welcome address, ADC Sangey Wangmu Mosobi highlighted the challenges of Tawang’s terrain, where snow and ice dominate winters while heavy rains and mudslides trouble summers.

Explaining the purpose of the visit, NDMA Consultant Dr. Vajeem Iqbal briefed participants on disaster relief schemes and national measures. DC Tawang Namgyal Angmo updated the delegation on preparedness initiatives, including last year’s glacial lake outburst risk surveys and future plans for monitoring other vulnerable lakes.

During discussions, Joint Advisor PK Singh urged line departments to share inputs on their preparedness and identify gaps. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from DDMO Tawang, Genden Tsomu.

Later, the team inspected critical sites across Tawang to assess ground realities. The visit is expected to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, community awareness, and overall resilience against disasters in the frontier district.