Arunachal: NCORD Reviews Anti-Drug Measures in Yupia

YUPIA- A meeting of the National Narcotics Coordination Committee (NCORD) was held at the DC Conference Hall in Yupia on Thursday under the chairmanship of Lobsang Tsering to review anti-drug initiatives and strengthen coordination among departments.

Addressing officials during the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the seriousness of the government’s efforts to curb drug abuse and called for collective action from all stakeholders to effectively tackle the issue.

He stated that the movement against drug abuse had gained momentum following the constitution of NCORD Committees at different administrative levels and reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a safer and healthier society.

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During the discussion, the Deputy Commissioner also referred to the inclusion of Mengio in the state’s map of illegal cannabis cultivation areas. He observed that no organised illegal cannabis cultivation was presently taking place in Mengio, apart from naturally occurring wild cannabis in certain locations, and suggested that the area may be removed from the official cannabis cultivation map.

He directed the Police Department and the District Administration to jointly coordinate destruction drives targeting wild cannabis growing along roadsides and other locations. The concerned departments were also instructed to submit Action Taken Reports to the government.

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In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner suggested that Circle Officers of Leporiang, Parang, Mengio and Sagalee jointly plan and conduct eradication drives across their respective jurisdictions.

The meeting also stressed the importance of maintaining proper documentation of Action Taken Reports in both hard and soft copy formats for presentation during future NCORD meetings.

Lobsang Tsering, who also serves as Commissioner of Tax and Narcotics, assured the administration of full support in the areas of training and capacity building to strengthen anti-drug enforcement and awareness initiatives.

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Highlighting the need for intensive awareness campaigns, he called for greater coordination among departments including Education, Women and Child Development, Information and Public Relations and Health to address drug abuse collectively.

Phassang Simi briefed members on Action Taken Reports from earlier meetings and stressed the need for concerted efforts, stating that drug addiction was adversely affecting families and society.

He also raised concerns regarding the absence of a proper Standard Operating Procedure for the admission of mentally disturbed persons at the Mental Hospital and requested the Deputy Commissioner to direct concerned authorities to formulate and implement a formal SOP.

The Deputy Commissioner took serious note of the absence of some departments during the meeting and directed all concerned officials to ensure mandatory attendance and active participation in future NCORD meetings.